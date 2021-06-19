Matt Enright Purchases 318 Shares of OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright bought 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £101.76 ($132.95).
Shares of OTAQ stock opened at GBX 31.76 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.26. OTAQ plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.23 ($0.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.
About OTAQ
