Matt Enright Purchases 318 Shares of OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright bought 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £101.76 ($132.95).

Shares of OTAQ stock opened at GBX 31.76 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.26. OTAQ plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.23 ($0.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Get OTAQ alerts:

About OTAQ

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.