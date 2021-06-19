Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.
Shares of VOYA stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44.
In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
