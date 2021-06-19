Bank of America Begins Coverage on Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. Alstom has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

