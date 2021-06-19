Oppenheimer Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

