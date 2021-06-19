Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Coherent alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $82,481,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Coherent has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.