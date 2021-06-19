Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.25 ($77.94).

Several research firms have weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 1-year low of €32.79 ($38.58) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.