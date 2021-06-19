Brokers Set Expectations for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,756 shares of company stock worth $1,350,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

