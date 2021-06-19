Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

