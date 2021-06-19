Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Buy”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471,407 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127,864 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

