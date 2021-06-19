Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 110,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,177,828 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $47.73.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,147 shares of company stock worth $13,872,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

