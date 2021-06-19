Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.50. The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $20.97. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 62,940 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

