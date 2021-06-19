Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.36. 6,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Specifically, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

