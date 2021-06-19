Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 22nd

Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ventoux CCM Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 435.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

