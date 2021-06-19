China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

Shares of COE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. 147,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,800. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of -0.79.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.