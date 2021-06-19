Lithia Motors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,272 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $313.14 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

