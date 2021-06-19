Tower Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,214 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,109% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.
Shares of TSEM opened at $26.61 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.38.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $13,375,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.