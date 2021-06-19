Tower Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,214 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,109% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

Shares of TSEM opened at $26.61 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $13,375,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.