Chris Morgan Buys 13,445 Shares of Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) Stock

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) insider Chris Morgan purchased 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. Motorpoint Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20). The company has a market cap of £282.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.87.

MOTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Libertas Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

