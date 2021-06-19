Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.64).
Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Andy Allen bought 252 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).
ITM Power stock opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.78) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.66.
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.