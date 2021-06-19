Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.64).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andy Allen bought 252 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.78) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.66.

A number of research firms have commented on ITM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.