Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

ETR MTX opened at €220.10 ($258.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.24. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €223.20 ($262.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €206.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

