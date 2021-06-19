Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

SOI opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

