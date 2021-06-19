Marathon Gold Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.24.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.89 million and a PE ratio of -69.17. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

