Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Buys £26,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).
Shares of DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £107.19 million and a PE ratio of 428.33. Diaceutics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.53.
About Diaceutics
