ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Matisse Capital grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

