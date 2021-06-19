Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

