Alison Baker Purchases 5,856 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) insider Alison Baker bought 5,856 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.71. Helios Towers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.64.

HTWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

