Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Increased by Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

