PolyPid (PYPD) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PolyPid to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A -$36.87 million -2.26 PolyPid Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.72

PolyPid’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% PolyPid Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PolyPid and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 PolyPid Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.36%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than its rivals.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

