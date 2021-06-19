Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of SBNY opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.