Northcoast Research Weighs in on WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,392,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

