Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.83 on Friday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

