National Bank Financial Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.
CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.53.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$483.39 million and a P/E ratio of 65.52.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
