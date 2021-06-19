National Bank Financial Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$2.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.53.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$483.39 million and a P/E ratio of 65.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

