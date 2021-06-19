Aritzia’s (ATZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.

Aritzia stock opened at C$35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.14. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$35.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.328822 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

