Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$14.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.30.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

AI opened at C$14.45 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

