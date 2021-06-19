Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

TSE BIR opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

