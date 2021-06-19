Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.