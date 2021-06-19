Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.