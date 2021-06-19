Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will post $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Viad posted sales of $30.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Viad by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Viad by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 204,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viad has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.