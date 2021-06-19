Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $683.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. 1,719,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,886. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

