bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

