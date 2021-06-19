SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Hits $440,789.23

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $440,789.23 and $716.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,210.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.99 or 0.06239646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.44 or 0.01594535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00440707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00146725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00763724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00447630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00369604 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,234,643 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

