$490.77 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $490.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.23 million to $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

NYSE:KFY traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 410,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

