Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.57. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 16,239 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

