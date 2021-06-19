Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.52. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 52,326 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,991.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

