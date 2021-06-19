TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading 0.7% Higher

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 19,931 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 31,819 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

TEAM Company Profile (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

