Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Trading Down 0.5%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

