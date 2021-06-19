Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. 11,692,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,882. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

