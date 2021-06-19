Cryptonovae Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $991,830.89 and approximately $75,023.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00134023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00184157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,549.67 or 1.00556223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00867117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,212,677 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars.

