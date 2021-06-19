$355.40 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $355.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.04 million and the highest is $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $95.00. 863,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.73.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

