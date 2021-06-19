$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $27.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the lowest is $26.87 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 121,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

