Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GEF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 442,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.63. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.
In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
