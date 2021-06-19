Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 442,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.63. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.