The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Down 5.2%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 150,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 413,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

VLNCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

